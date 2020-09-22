Patricia A. (O'Brien) Manning, 83, of Brockton since 1965, died peacefully Sept. 20, 2020. Native of Malden, she graduated from Girls Catholic High School there. Devoted to her family and home, she enjoyed bowling at Westgate Lanes, traveling, and spending time with her childhood friends. She was a communicant of St. Michael Church in Avon. Patricia was the beloved wife of John F. Manning for almost 60 years; loving mother of John F. Manning Jr. and his wife Elza and Brian P. Manning, all of Brockton, and the late Michael J. Manning; sister of the late Irene McCarthy and James OBrien, and an aunt of several nieces and nephews. All are welcome to calling hours Wednesday, Sept. 23, 5-8 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, her funeral Thursday, Sept. 24, at 9 a.m. from Waitt Funeral Home, funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church, Avon, and burial at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com
or call 508-583-7272.