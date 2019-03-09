Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Pike
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Pike

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Patricia A. Pike Obituary
Patricia A. (Zeuli) Pike, age 79, of Brockton, died peacefully March 5, 2019. Patricia was the wife of the late David C. Pike. Daughter of the late Pasquale and Anna M. (Santangelo) Zeuli, she was raised in Somerville and was a graduate of Somerville High School. Patricia continued her education at Massachusetts Bay Community and Massasoit Community colleges. For over 30 years, she was employed in the Quality Assurance Department for the Department of Defense. She was a caring and generous woman who enjoyed reading, spending time with her family and at Castle Island and walks on the beach. Patricia was the loving mother of Laureen Lally of Sandwich and Kristina Pike and her husband Thomas Lucas of Brockton. She was the grandmother of Joseph Lucas, Haley Demling, David Franey and Amanda Lally; and sister of the late Bernice Sullivan and Victoria Leftwich. All services will be private. Donations in Patricia's name may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now