Patricia A. (Zeuli) Pike, age 79, of Brockton, died peacefully March 5, 2019. Patricia was the wife of the late David C. Pike. Daughter of the late Pasquale and Anna M. (Santangelo) Zeuli, she was raised in Somerville and was a graduate of Somerville High School. Patricia continued her education at Massachusetts Bay Community and Massasoit Community colleges. For over 30 years, she was employed in the Quality Assurance Department for the Department of Defense. She was a caring and generous woman who enjoyed reading, spending time with her family and at Castle Island and walks on the beach. Patricia was the loving mother of Laureen Lally of Sandwich and Kristina Pike and her husband Thomas Lucas of Brockton. She was the grandmother of Joseph Lucas, Haley Demling, David Franey and Amanda Lally; and sister of the late Bernice Sullivan and Victoria Leftwich. All services will be private. Donations in Patricia's name may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 9, 2019