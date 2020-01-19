|
Patricia A. Sergio, age 73, of East Falmouth, formerly of Brockton, died Monday, January 13, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. Patricia was the devoted wife of the late Richard A. Sergio Sr. for 56 years. She leaves her children, Patricia M. DiCienzo of Lakeville, Richard A. Sergio Jr. and his wife Jodi of Easton, Susan M. Sergio of South Yarmouth and Jeffrey D. Sergio and his wife Kimberly of Centerville. Patricia was the cherished grandmother of Marie C. (DiCienzo) Jacinto and her husband Peter, Aaron Bowen, Jonathan Sergio, Wynter Sergio, Ava Sergio and her very special angel, the late Gina Marie DiCienzo. She was the sister of the late Mary Santoro and Roxann McDonald. Patricia had many nieces and nephews and amazing friends. Patricia loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, and her favorite thing to do was go to the beach. Memorial service will be private. The family would appreciate donations be made to Dana Farber on behalf of Patricia, please visit danafarber.jimmyfund.org/goto/patsergio.
Published in The Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020