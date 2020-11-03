Patricia C. (Tierney) Downing of Saco, Maine, formerly of Holbrook, Mass., passed away surrounded by her loving family on October 30, 2020, at the age of 90. Born in Barre, Vt., to the late Edward R. and Mary C. (O'Herin) Tierney, she worked as a preschool teacher in Holbrook, Mass. Patricia was an active woman until the very end. She liked square dancing at Buckaru Club in Weymouth, Mass., with her late husband Charles and enjoyed doing Tai Chi, yoga and Zumba. For many years, Patricia was a volunteer teacher for CCD at St. Joseph's in Holbrook, Mass., and a volunteer braille transcriber. Family was everything to Patricia. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching them grow up. Patricia was a kind and caring woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife of the late Charles L. Downing. Loving mother of Kathryn Foran and her husband Steve of Maine, Christine Erickson and her husband Don of Ohio and Charles G. Downing of Hull, Mass., and the late Diane M. Downing. Mother-in-law of Pina Downing of Cohasset, Mass. Sister of the late John Tierney and Edward Tierney. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer Thorsell, Emily Foran, Matthew Erickson, Adam Erickson, Carla Yates and Jonathan Downing. Caring great-grandmother of Elliana, Violet, Charles, Lydia and Lucy. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings, social distancing and wait times in line due to temporary limited capacity, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Wednesday, November 4, from 8:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 S. Franklin (Rt. 37)., Holbrook, Mass. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, Holbrook, Mass. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Patricia's name to Saint Joseph Parish, 153 S. Franklin St., Holbrook, MA 02343. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
