Patricia Stetson Donovan, age 64, of East Bridgewater, passed just before midnight on November 10, 2019, after a brief illness, at Boston Medical Center. She is survived by her sister, Cheryl Quaglia and brother-in-law Charles Quaglia of East Bridgewater; as well as brother-in-law, David Thompson of Hanson. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Evelyn Stetson of Whitman; and sister of the late Paul Stetson Jr. of Hanover and Ann Thompson of Hanson. She is also survived by her nephew, Erik Thompson of Saline, Mich.; niece, Tracey Thompson Enos of Whitman; nephews, Christopher and Chad Quaglia of East Bridgewater; and great-nephews, Ethan and Ryan Enos of Whitman. Patty was beloved by all of her nieces and nephews who thought of her as a second mother and grandmother. Patty worked for over 40 years along with her three siblings and was a part owner of their family business, Paradise Water Gardens of Whitman. Although her work was a large part of her life, with the free time that she did have, she got the most enjoyment from doing for others which her entire family can attest to. Some of her favorite hobbies included playing the lottery and visiting casinos, watching her favorite shows and movies (sometimes many times over), and taking various trips to Europe, Las Vegas and Cape Cod with her family. Patty will be so greatly missed by all who knew her. She was the most selfless person they knew and never wanted to be a burden to anyone. Her wishes were that there be no services. You can read her full obituary on Blanchard Funeral Chapel's web site.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 14, 2019