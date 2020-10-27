Patricia (Trisha, Pat) E. (Curran) Barton, 74, of Glatton, England, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2020, at the Cromwell House Care Facility in Huntingdon, England. Trisha was predeceased by her parents John and Elinor Curran, and her first husband, Richard Pollino. She leaves behind her loving husband, of 20 years, Colin Barton of Glatton, England. Sister of John O. Curran, Jr. of Woburn, MA. Treasured Mom to sons Stephen J. Pollino of Kissimmee, FL and Michael P. Pollino of Fall River, MA, daughter Tracey E. Long, her husband Jason, and adored Nana to their son Conor Owen of Woburn, MA. Stepmum to Natasha Newland (Barton), her husband Martin, and their children Samuel and Abigail; Christopher Barton and his children Isabella and Amelie. Also survived by her former sister-in-law, Cheryl Fafel (Pollino); many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends, both in the US and the UK. A graduate of Wakefield High School, her love of music led her to get her BA in Music Education at Lowell State Teachers College, becoming a music teacher in East Bridgewater, MA. She was an avid traveler, enjoying trips to Europe and vacationing in Maine. She also had a passion for the performing arts, gardening, painting, Bunka embroidery, and photography. Services will be held at the Peterborough Crematorium in Peterborough, England, on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11 am. A United States interment will be held in 2021. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
, or Alzheimers Research UK at www. alzheimersresearchuk.org
.