Patricia "Patty" E. Zakhary, 83, of Brockton, passed peacefully on February 20, 2020, at Hope Hospice in Providence, R.I., after a lengthy and heroic 14-year battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family. Patty is survived by her devoted life companion and love of her life of 40 years, Richard Fagone of Brockton. She was a loving mother of George Mark Bowab of Brockton, Cheryl Burns and husband Tony of Boscawen, NH, Cynthia Bowab and husband Christopher Palmer of Sudbury, and Pamela McCosh and husband Brian of West Bridgewater; proud grandmother of Stephanie, Sarah, Joselyn, Stephani, Rachel, and Laura; and 6 great-grandchildren. Patty was born and raised in Jamaica Plain by her mother Ann Powderly, along with her four siblings, Geraldine Bulman, predeceased by Mary Tornberg, Dan Powderly, and Barbara Smith. She also loved and spoiled her grand dogs Stanley, Daisy-Mae and Ollie. She was co-owner of Golden Dream Jewelry in Brockton for the past 35 years. Patty loved being at the store helping her customers pick out the right special gift for their loved ones and providing some life wisdom and humor, but she was the real gem that sparkled brighter than any diamond in the showcase. Patty was an avid bingo player at St. Ann's of West Bridgewater and was also known to have a real affinity for the slot machines. Patty was truly her family's brightest light, their sunshine. They would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Brigham and Women's, Mass General, and Dana Farber hospitals for their dedication and efforts in helping Patty throughout her journey. They are forever grateful that they gave them an additional 14 years with her. All are welcome to Patty's memorial gathering on Sunday, March 1, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Waitt Funeral home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
