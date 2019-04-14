|
Patricia F. Coulon, age 98 years, died at her home surrounded by her loved ones, Friday, April 5, 2019. Born in Quincy, she was the daughter of Walter J. and Marguerite J. Curry. Patricia grew up in Quincy, graduating from St. Josephs Parochial School and later attended Quincy public schools. She was employed by Alves Photo Service, Braintree, in production, retail sales and finally in purchasing. She also managed accounts for several Hallmark Stores then affiliated with Alves Photo. Patricia instilled in her children a love of learning and the value of an education. In her earlier years, she was an avid reader and so enjoyed live theater, the movies and traveling to Europe and the National Parks. She made it a point to visit Vermont to view fall foliage and attend the Quechee Balloon Festivals. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her granddaughter, Barbara, exploring the beaches or feeding the ducks at a local pond. Patricia was predeceased by her son, Frederic W. Coulon; a daughter, Barbara L. Coulon; and two siblings, Margaret Uzzell and Jane Post. She is survived by a daughter, Judith M. Coulon; her daughter-in-law, Elaine Coulon; her granddaughter, Barbara Moody and her husband Jason; and a great-granddaughter, Sophie Coulon Moody; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to acknowledge her niece, Nancy Shannon, for her loving care and support. Family and friends are invited to attend her funeral Mass on Friday, May 24, at 9 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, School Street, Whitman. All other services are omitted and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. Arrangements are in the care of Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman. To share a memory or condolence with Patricia's family, please visit their "Book of Memories" at www.blanchardfc.com.
