|
|
Patricia G. (Duke) Blanchette, age 85, of Brockton, died May 1, 2019 at Good Samaritan Medical Center. Patricia was the wife for 48 years of Girard Blanchette. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Katherine (Garfield) Duke. She was raised and educated in Pembroke and had been a resident of Brockton for over 60 years. Patricia enjoyed cooking and taking care of her family. Her greatest joy was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Patricia is also survived by two daughters Donna Conrad of Randolph and Debra Stockton of Claremont, NH, Mike Seelye who was like a son to her and four grandchildren. She was the sister of Carol DaSilva, Allan Duke and Thomas Duke. Patricia was predeceased by her sister Barbara and a grandchild. Services will be held on Wednesday, May 8, b in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 11:30 a.m. For condolences visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on May 6, 2019