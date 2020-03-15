Home

Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
10:00 AM

Patricia J. Horte


1934 - 2020
Patricia J. Horte Obituary
Patricia Jean Horte of Whitman passed away peacefully March 12, 2020, at the Colony Center in Abington. Born in Oklahoma City, Okla., May 5, 1934, she was the daughter of Samuel Booth Corley and Ruth Wionna (Sieber) Corley. Pat lived and grew up in Oklahoma City until she met her loving husband, who then took her to her new home in Massachusetts. Pat was an active member in the United Methodist Church in Whitman and served at the local, district and conference level. She enjoyed all types of craft projects and also had interest in genealogy. She is survived by her adoring husband of 64 years, Robert E. Horte of Whitman; her brother, Robert Corley of Oklahoma; her sister, Carol Hannabass of Oklahoma; and her four loving children, Richard Lee and wife Kimberley of Halifax, Linda Sue and John Yanuskiewicz of Plymouth, Ronald Eric of The Villages, Fla., and Paul Bryan of Rockland. Pat leaves 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visiting hours on Tuesday, March 17, from 4-7 p.m. at the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth Street (Rte. 58 at the rotary), Whitman. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 18, at 10 a.m. in the chapel, with burial to follow in the Colebrook Cemetery.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 15, 2020
