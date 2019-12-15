|
Patricia J. (Cullen) L'Heureux, of Hanson and formerly of East Bridgewater, died on December 13, 2019 at her home in the All-American Assisted Living, at the age of 86. She was the daughter of the late Josephine Elizabeth (McCarthy) and William P. Cullen. Patsy was born and raised in Boston. She attended Roxbury Memorial High School before starting her 40-year career with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts in the State Racing Commissions. She later went on to work at the Plain Ridge Raceway and kept that job in her later years. Through the Raceway, Patsy became an active member of the Lions Club. Patsy was a well-loved, funny, and dedicated woman. Whenever you needed a friend | she was there for you. She was a creative person who would often knit, crochet, and sew. She enjoyed playing bingo, Mexican dominos, watching cooking shows and going bowling. She was also an avid Boston sports fan. One of Patsy's favorite thing to do was going out to dinner every single Friday night with friends | and if she didn't get to go.. you'd be sure to hear about it! Patsy really made a life for herself during her time living at All-American in Hanson. She had many friends whom she cared deeply for. Not only were her fellow residents her friends, but all the staff too. Patsys family would like to express their gratitude to all the nurses and staff who took care of her. Patsy was the loving wife of the late Charles L'Heureux. Mother of John J. L'Heureux. Sister of William P. Cullen and his wife Beverley A. of Chelmsford, and James M. Cullen and his wife Carolyn of East Bridgewater. Patsy was the Aunt to William E. Cullen and his wife Denise of Westford, Robert P. Cullen and his wife Trisha of Westford, James M. Cullen, Jr. and his wife Lori of Bridgewater, and Kimberly Mary Willey and her husband Jason of Bridgewater. Great-aunt to Kaitlyn, Patrick, Mia, Jake, Declan, Carter, Jolene, Kaylin, and Kristin. She is also survived by many cousins and extended family, including her friends at Harmony Crossing and All-American Assisted Living. Visiting hours will be held at Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason, 98 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, MA, on Wednesday, December 18, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. A funeral Mass will be held immediately following at 12 p.m. at St. John's, 210 Central St., East Bridgewater. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Services of Massachusetts: 10 Riverside Drive, Lakeville, MA 02347. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 15, 2019