Patricia Lucille (Leighton) (Anderson) Cosgrove, 87 years of age, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 24, 2020, surrounded by her family at Oak Hill Nursing Home, Middleboro. Born August 28, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Anna (Cook) and James Leighton. Pat was a proud graduate of Howard High School in West Bridgewater, where she played basketball. She married and raised her family in West Bridgewater. Pat had a very strong faith and belonged to the First Church in West Bridgewater. Pat loved her babies, enjoyed and loved her cottage in Chatham, N.H., spending summers there hosting family and friends, watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren creating laughter and ever lasting memories. Gram enjoyed a mean game of Rummy, Uno, and Parcheesi. She loved gardening and her flowers, especially her red geraniums around the flag pole at the cottage. She also loved her loons on the lake. She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Susan Macdonald and the late Wayne Macdonald of Middleburg, Fla., James and Joan Anderson of East Bridgewater, Jeffrey and Carey of Ashland, Ohio, Robert and Lynette Anderson of West Bridgewater and Douglas and Lucy Anderson of Mansfield. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, Brian and Darren Macdonald, Sarah and Jason Anderson, Jamie (Anderson) Pope and Justin Anderson, Nicholas and Jared Anderson, and 30 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings, Betty Alger, Robert Leighton, Dr. Douglas Leighton, and Jamie Barnes. She has now joined the rest of her family in the eternal life. Services will be private as she wished. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to either the First Church of West Bridgewater, 29 Howard St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379 or the Council on Aging of West Bridgewater, 97 West Center St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379.



