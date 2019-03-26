|
|
Patricia M. "Patty" (Hunt) Finneran, age 76, of Brockton passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital, after a brief illness. Born in Boston and raised in Revere, a daughter of the late William and Mary (Merrick) Hunt, Patty had been a resident of Brockton for 53 years. A graduate of Immaculate Conception High School in Revere, Patty had been a clerk with the various telephone companies in New England and retired from Verizon. Patty was an avid Red Sox and Patriot fan who also loved watching NCIS and the Law & Order television series and reading crime novels. Most importantly, she enjoyed time with her grandchildren and taking them on trips to Disney World. Patty was the mother of Michael Finneran and his wife Melissa of Mansfield and Patrick "PJ" Finneran of Florida; and grandmother of Nicole and Christopher Finneran of Bridgewater. She was the sister of David Hunt of Saugus, John Hunt of Longmeadow, Kathy Phair of Melrose, Barbara Hunt of Saugus and the late William Hunt. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Wednesday, March 27, from 4-7 p.m. The procession will gather at the funeral home on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for a funeral Mass in Our Lady of Lourdes Church at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 26, 2019