Patricia Mary Giles, 60, of Brockton passed away on February 25, 2019, after a long period of declining health, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton. She is survived by her brothers, John and Caroline (Fradette) Giles of Winchester, Michael and Jan (Ferrini) Giles of Salem, Ore.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins; the Fradette family of Lexington; and Eleanor Ferrini of Brockton. Patty was born September 17, 1958, the daughter of the late Henry and Mary Rose (Hanley) Giles of Brockton. Patty attended St. Coletta's school in Hanover and graduated from Brockton High School, class of 1978. For many years, she was employed by the GROW Occupational Workshop in Randolph. Despite her many challenges, Patty will be remembered by those closest to her for her indomitable spirit, outgoing nature and, for the most part, sweet temperament. Patty was never happier than when she was in the company of her adoring aunts and the infant children and toddlers of her cousins. Patty loved to watch old movies and situation comedies, figure out puzzles, page through catalogs and color in sketch books. Her family is proudest of how brave she was after her mother, the cherished centerpiece of her life, passed away. Despite her grief, Patty soldiered on with the assistance of family and caregivers. They wish to thank members of GROW and Growthways for their dedication in this regard. Services will be private. Anyone who wishes may donate to the in Patty's memory. Russellpicafuneralhome.com
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 1, 2019