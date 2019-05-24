|
|
Patricia M. "Patti" (Merriam) Lentini, 65, of Brockton, passed away on May 20, 2019. A native of Hyde Park, she was a 1971 graduate of Brockton High School and attended Brockton Beauty Academy. Patti was the owner of Joseph's Hairstylists in Holbrook for over 25 years. She loved baking, cooking, and gardening. Patricia enjoyed going to Foxwoods and Stetson Pond swimming hole in Pembroke. An avid animal rescuer, she had a great love for animals and people. Patricia was the beloved wife of Thomas R. Lentini for 41 years; loving mother of Alyson Lentini and her fiance Stephen Isham of Brockton; dear sister of Ruthann Martini of Hyde Park, Michael Merriam and his wife Marybeth of Brockton, Cathleen Rowan and her husband David of East Bridgewater, Maureen Durden and her husband Frank of Brockton, and the late Robert Merriam; and an aunt of many nieces and nephews. Patti meant the world to her family and she will be sadly missed. All are welcome to calling hours Tuesday, May 28, from 4-7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. memorial service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton. Private committal. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Animal Protection Center of SE Massachusetts, 1300 W. Elm St. Ext., Brockton, MA 02301. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on May 24, 2019