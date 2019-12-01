|
|
Patricia R. (Dodero) Luce, 78, of East Bridgewater, passed away Nov. 26, 2019. From Brockton, she was a daughter of the late Rose and Patsy Dodero; she retired from New England Beauty Supply as a manager there and enjoyed RV camping. Patricia was the beloved wife of James A. Luce for 52 years; loving mother of Michael Luce (and Kelly) and Patrick Luce (and Kimberly); dear grandmother of Zachary, Jordan, Gretchen, Cheyenne, Michael and Samuel; great-grandmother of Sparrow; sister of Carol Sanford (and James), Jeanne (Nowokunski) Smith and Mary Nowokunski; and she also leaves nieces, nephews and cousins. Private family gathering. Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Dec. 1, 2019