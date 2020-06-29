Patricia Sullivan

Patricia "Beverly" (Keane) Sullivan, 91, passed away June 27 at her beloved home in South Easton, surrounded by family. Beverly was pre-deceased by her devoted husband of 65 years, James M. Sullivan. She was the mother of Patricia A. Sullivan, Esq. Warwick, R.I., Kathleen M. Donovan and her husband John of Wellesley, Mass. and Deborah J. Scolaro and her husband Joseph of Danvers, Mass.. Devoted grandmother to John and Cara Donovan and Anthony and Matthew Scolaro. Daughter of the late Patrick Keane and Kathleen Dolan of Providence, Rhode Island. Beverly's life can be characterized as one of deep gratefulness. Starting from humble beginnings in Providence, Rhode Island in 1928, Beverly appreciated the journey of her life with her husband, Jim. She loved being a homemaker and raising three daughters and fondly recalled her "happy home" where there was always laughter. Beverly was extremely creative; her home decor, garden and fashion sense showed a keen eye for color and classic style. She loved music, was a beautiful writer, and wrote letters, cards and short poems to all. She was proud of her lovely handwriting. She was delighted by nature. Bev was also very resourceful and would often say: "After all, I was a Girl Scout, you know." To the end, Beverly was well informed on every topic of the day -and liked nothing better than a long conversation. Losing her husband Jim in 2018 was a heartbreak as their bond was very deep. But Beverly continued to greet every day with strong faith, optimism, and good humor. She was a loving, joyful presence in the lives of her family and friends, leaving behind a wealth of wonderful memories. Visitation will be held at George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 477 Washington Street, Wellesley on Wednesday July 1, from 8.30 - 9.30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, 9 Glen Road (corner of Rte. 16), Wellesley Hills at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org). For directions and guestbook gfdoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley, Mass.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 29, 2020.