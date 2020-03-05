|
|
Patrick A. "Pat" Goodman, 81, husband of the late Laura (Boucher) Goodman, died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at South Shore Hospital. He was the loving companion of Arlene Keach of Easton. Born in Boston, a son of the late John and Ann (Krilevich) Goodman, he was raised and educated in Dorchester. Pat was a resident of Easton since 1960 and was an active member in numerous town activities and was both appointed and elected to numerous Easton Town Committees. Pat along with his wife Laura and son Michael, owned and operated P & L Paintball in Bridgewater for many years which his son Michael still operates. Pat is survived by 4 children, Patrick Goodman of Norton, Michael Goodman of Easton, Steven Goodman and his wife Melissa of Bridgewater, and Sandra Goodman of Maine; a brother, John Goodman of Easton; and a sister, Maryann Dowd of New Hampshire; 2 grandchildren, William P. Packard and Robert K. Walter; 3 great-grandchildren, Makayla Packard, Hunter Walter and Karlie Walter; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was also the father of the late Patricia Ann Goodman and Mary L. Goodman. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. in Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 605 Washington Street (Rte. 138), Easton, followed by a funeral service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pat's memory may be sent to the Easton Food Pantry, 136 Elm Street, Easton, MA 02356. For directions or condolences, www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2020