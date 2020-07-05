Dear Debbie, Pat, Holly, Aimee and families,

We are so saddened to hear of Pat Sr.'s passing. We always looked forward to seeing him with you Debbie at parties and also at Doyle's on Friday nights sitting at the bar. He was such a gentle man and he will be missed by many.

Pat, you will carry on his legacy with the help of your sisters and family and he will watch over all of you. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Love,

Jim and Judy

❤

Judy Dostoomian