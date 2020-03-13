|
Patrick J. Madigan, of Brockton, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020, at the age of 88. Born in So. Groveland, Patrick worked for many years as a truck driver, prior to his retirement. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War where he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal. In his free time, he enjoyed cheering on the local Boston sports teams and spending time with his family and friends. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather, Patrick will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Patrick was the husband of the late Catherine (Fahey) Madigan; loving father of Kathleen Madigan and her husband James Zelinskas of Fla., Patrick Madigan Jr. and his late wife Janet of East Bridgewater, Thomas Madigan and his wife Allison of E. Taunton and Sean Madigan and his wife Lynn of Brockton; devoted brother of Miriam Desmond of Milton and the late Theresa Madigan and Mary Eagan. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Sunday, March 15, from 2-6 p.m.in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 69 So. Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Holbrook. A funeral Mass will be held on Monday, March 16, at 10 a.m. in St. John the Evangelist Church, 210 Central St., East Bridgewater. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Seasons Hospice, 597 Randolph Ave., Milton, MA 02186. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2020