Paul F. Doherty, 78, of East Bridgewater, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, October 25, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with terminal brain cancer. He was the husband of his supportive and caring wife, Catherine E. (Powers) Doherty. Born in Dorchester, January 7, 1941, he was the son of the late Eugene Doherty and Anne (McLaughlin) Doherty. Paul was a manufacturing engineer for Boston Gear Works for over 40 years. He enjoyed Foxwoods, going for walks, and attending all of his grandchildrens sporting events - never missing a game. Paul was happiest when he was by the ocean, where many unforgettable memories were made with his family at Rexhame Beach and during their annual summer vacation down the Cape in Falmouth. He always felt and expressed that "family is everything". Paul was diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma four and a half years ago, and even after it advanced to brain cancer, he always maintained a positive perspective. In addition to his wife Catherine, Paul is survived by his children, Paul Doherty and his wife Rosann, Peter Doherty and his fiancee Debbie, Michael Doherty and his wife Yvonne, Anne Barbetto and her husband Ted, and Cathy Smith and her husband Greg; his grandchildren, Paul and his wife Kelly, Kerin, Gregory, Peter, Devinn, Chelsea, Theo, Adriana, Ashley, Ally, Jillian and Danny; his great-granddaughter, Heidi; his siblings, Gerard Doherty, Peter Doherty, Maureen Powers and the late Anne O'Malley, Kathleen Kelly and Joseph Doherty. Visiting hours will be held on Monday October 28, 2019 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Russell & Pica Funeral Home, located at 441 South Main Street in West Bridgewater. A funeral will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, beginning at 8 a.m., proceeding to a funeral Mass to celebrate the repose of his soul at 9 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, located at 103 Center Street in Bridgewater. Interment to follow at Central Cemetery in East Bridgewater. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Old Colony Hospice , 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. To leave a loving message in the Doherty family guest book, please visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 27, 2019