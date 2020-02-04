|
Paul F. Sullivan, 54 of Plymouth passed from this life on January 31, 2020. Paul grew up in Abington. He was a son of the late Joseph and Elaine Sullivan. Paul was a very proud, retired veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He enjoyed the beach, traveling & leaving crazy voice mail messages. He loved spending time with family and friends, and was affectionately known as America's Guest. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him, especially his loving siblings. Donald (Gayle) of Waltham, the late David (Lorraine) of Framingham, Joe (Alex) of Maine, Kevin (Joyce), Kathy, Glenn, Brian "Wiggy" Sullivan all of Abington, and Kelly Sullivan of Pembroke. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 8th from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. At the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, 116 Adams St, Abington. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St.Vincent DePaul Abington Food Pantry. For directions and online guestbook www.quealyandson.com
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 4, 2020