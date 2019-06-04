|
|
Paul F. Wetterholm, age 68, of Brockton, died peacefully, May 26, 2019, at South Shore Rehabilitation Center. Paul was the husband of Judy A. (Bragg) (Bates) Wetterholm. Born, raised and educated in Brockton, Paul was the son of the late Paul G. and Ruth A. (Bassett) Wetterholm. He had been employed by the city of Brockton for several years and was an active political volunteer in Brockton. Paul was also a member of the East Side Improvement Association, active at the Campello High Rise, and Vice President of the Caffrey Towers Association. Paul's greatest joys in life were his wife Judy and son Mark. He also enjoyed fishing and the Boston Red Sox. In addition to his wife and son, Paul is survived by Judy's daughters, Mary Newbert and Michelle Bucklin, their four children and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of Sue A. Creedon, Cathy A. Sawyer, Jay F. Wetterholm and the late Jan M. Wetterholm. He is also survived by his longtime friend, Noreen Fitzgibbons. Private family services were held earlier this morning followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on June 4, 2019