Paul James DelSignor, age 57, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, after suffering a stroke in Portland, Maine. He was the loving husband to Liz (Gleson) DelSignor.
Paul was born in Brockton, October 30, 1962, to Albert DelSignor and the late Rose Marie "Dolly" (Patricelli) DelSignor.
Paul was a gifted electrician and alarm technician prior to his retirement.
When he wasn't working, he enjoyed lifting weights, working on cars and cooking. He liked being outdoors and enjoyed a good hike. Paul had a passion for music and loved playing his guitar.
In addition to his wife and father, Paul leaves behind by his two loving daughters, Ann Maria and Meaghan DelSignor; sisters, Anne Marie DePatra, Donna Glidden and Rose DelSignor; and brothers, David, Michael and Joey DelSignor. He was the cherished grandfather to Sydney and Kayla Self. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held in the Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home, 467 Bay Street, Taunton, Friday, February 21, from 9-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Jude the Apostle Parish, 249 Whittenton St., Taunton. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 163 N. Cary Street, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020