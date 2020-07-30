1/1
Paul J. Gately Jr.
Paul J. Gately Jr. passed away in his beloved Hendersonville, N.C., home on May 30, 2020, at the age of 73, with his daughter Kellie by his side. He was born in Brockton, Mass., the son of the late Havlin (Lynch) and Paul Gately. Paul graduated from Cardinal Spellman High School, where he was an incredible athlete who was the quarterback of the football team and catcher for the baseball team. After graduation, Paul volunteered in the Army and did two tours in Vietnam, where he received the Bronze Metal for "Action Above and Beyond". He will be greatly missed by the many friends he made while living in Brockton, serving in the Army, as well as friends in N.C. He is survived by his daughter, Kellie Gately, grandson, Marcus Johnson, longtime friend and former wife, Jeanne Asiaf Quinn; siblings, Kathleen and husband Donald of Easton, Thomas Gately of Quincy, Joseph Gately, Margaret "Peg" and late husband John Mason of Brockton, several nieces and nephews. Paul will be interred at Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, Mass., with his parents on August 3, 2020, at 11 a.m.

Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Interment
11:00 AM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
