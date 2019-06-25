|
|
Paul J. McLaughlin, 63, of Brockton, formerly of South Boston, died on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at his home surrounded by family and friends, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the husband of Donna (Buccieri) McLaughlin. He was born in Boston, November 15, 1955, the son of the late Rita (Griffin) McLaughlin and the late Albert McLaughlin. He was a graduate of South Boston High School. Paul worked as a letter carrier at the USPS in Brockton. He was a devoted employee and loved serving his community. He loved driving his "Jeep" and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Donna (Buccieri) McLaughlin; his daughter, Kellyanne (McLaughlin) Sigoloff and her husband Samuel; his two grandchildren, Sammy and Abby; his mother-in-law, Theresa (D'Attilio) Buccieri of South Boston; his brothers-in-law, James Buccieri and his wife Kathy of Stedman, N.C., and Dennis Buccieri and his wife Karen of Stoughton; and his sister-in-law, Marie Buccieri of Brockton and her late husband Edward. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Paul was also the stepbrother of the late James Spencer. Calling hours will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Wednesday, June 26, from 4-7 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greene Cancer Center, 25 Libby St., Brockton, MA 02302. For directions, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on June 25, 2019