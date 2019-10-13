Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Pulkinen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul J. Pulkinen Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul J. Pulkinen Sr. Obituary
Paul J. Pulkinen Sr., 65, a lifelong resident of Brockton, died October 9, 2019. Paul had worked as a truck driver for many years, both cross-country and locally, then later worked as a dispatcher until retiring. He served in the National Guard and was a leader of Boy Scout Troop 5 for many years. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, canoeing and NASCAR, and loved vacationing on the Saco River in Conway, N.H., and in Keene, N.H., with his family. Paul was the beloved husband of Linda J. (Estey) Pulkinen for 41 years; loving father of Michael Pulkinen and his wife Lisa of Whitman, Melissa Ward and her husband Michael, Brian Pulkinen, and Paul Pulkinen Jr. and his wife Courtney, all of Brockton; and the devoted "Old Man" "Grampy" of Shyheim, Tyrone "Chichi", Michael, Johny, Danny, Makenzie, Makinlee, Giovanna "Gia", and Arianna "Ari". All are welcome to calling hours Friday, Oct. 18, from 4-7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. memorial service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton. Private committal. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Waitt Funeral Home
Download Now