Paul J. Pulkinen Sr., 65, a lifelong resident of Brockton, died October 9, 2019. Paul had worked as a truck driver for many years, both cross-country and locally, then later worked as a dispatcher until retiring. He served in the National Guard and was a leader of Boy Scout Troop 5 for many years. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, canoeing and NASCAR, and loved vacationing on the Saco River in Conway, N.H., and in Keene, N.H., with his family. Paul was the beloved husband of Linda J. (Estey) Pulkinen for 41 years; loving father of Michael Pulkinen and his wife Lisa of Whitman, Melissa Ward and her husband Michael, Brian Pulkinen, and Paul Pulkinen Jr. and his wife Courtney, all of Brockton; and the devoted "Old Man" "Grampy" of Shyheim, Tyrone "Chichi", Michael, Johny, Danny, Makenzie, Makinlee, Giovanna "Gia", and Arianna "Ari". All are welcome to calling hours Friday, Oct. 18, from 4-7 p.m., followed by a 7 p.m. memorial service in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 N. Main St., Brockton. Private committal. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2019