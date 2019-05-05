|
Paul Louis Lamoureux Sr., 83, of Zephyrhills, Fla., passed peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019, after a 10+ year battle with Alzheimer's. Predeceased by his parents, Louis and Lillian (LaChappel) Lamoureux, Paul was born February 29, 1936, in Attleboro, Mass., the youngest boy of 8 children. Paul served in the U.S. Air Force, was employed as a police officer in West Bridgewater, Mass., and before his full retirement, was a Camp Ranger at the former Boy Scouts of America's Camp Child in Plymouth, Mass. It was at Camp Child that Paul met his wife of 30 years, Karen (Gaskell). In addition to his wife, Paul leaves behind his son, Paul Lamoureux Jr. and his wife Melinda of Middleboro, Mass.; daughters, AnnMarie Nolin and her husband Raymond "Joe" of Concord, N.H., and Julie Mercier and her husband Dan of Chichester, N.H.; stepsons, Todd Porter and his wife Lisa of Middletown, Del., and Gary Porter and his wife Aruba of Worth, Ill. Paul also leaves behind his 11 grandchildren whom he adored and loved spending time with, Brittney Porter, Carlota Brier, Andrew "AJ" Nolin, Todd "TJ" Porter, Dylan Porter, Sarah Nolin, Matthew Lamoureux, Rebecca Lamoureux, Mitchell Lamoureux, Maryanne Porter and Bridget Mercier. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Paul's memory can be made to LifePath Hospice (Inpatient Unit at Tampa General), 12470 Telecom Drive, Tampa, FL 33637, or online at www.chaptershealth.org. Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Enterprise on May 5, 2019