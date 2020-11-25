Or Copy this URL to Share

He was the father of Paul M. Bevis Jr. and Amanda L. Bevis; son of Robert and Dorna Bevis; and brother of Joan Schmeichel and her husband Eric and Tracy Ledin and her husband Matthew.

Following cremation, a memorial gathering will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 441 South Main St. (Rte. 28), West Bridgewater, on Sunday, November 29, from 12 p.m. - 3 p.m.

WEST BRIDGEWATER - Paul M. Bevis, 56, of West Bridgewater passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at his home.

