Paul M. Currie, 62, of Hanover, MA passed away peace- fully at home on Thursday, May 14, 2020 after a valiant eight-month battle with pancreatic cancer. Paul was born on February 24, 1958, the son of the late Robert J. and Gertrude M. (Kelly) Currie. Born and raised in Abington, Paul developed a love for sports that endured throughout his life. Whether it was pick-up games in his close-knit neighborhood, youth football, high school athletics, or playing at the college level, Paul participated with his whole heart. He was a 1976 graduate of Abington High School and graduated from Southern Connecticut State University in 1981 with a degree in health and physical education. Upon his college graduation, Paul did quite a bit of substitute teaching, but soon the lure of adventure and exciting escapades with his brothers and close friends drew him to travel to Florida, Texas, and California where many employment opportunities and life experiences presented themselves. When he returned home, Paul worked in management for WearGuard of Norwell. For many years, until the time of his diagnosis, Paul worked in sales and distribution for the Coca-Cola Corporation in Needham, MA. Paul is survived by his beloved fiance, Darlene Corcoran of Hanover, and his cherished daughter and sons, Alicia Currie of Plymouth, James Currie of Abington, and Christopher Appleton and wife Kera of Orlando, FL. He also leaves his loving siblings, including his twin brother, Peter Currie and wife Donna of Rockland, his brother Robert Currie, Jr., and wife Cheryl of Orange, CT, and his five sisters, Susan Kelly and husband William of Brockton, Patricia Bean and husband Michael of Rockland, Joanne Wolcott and husband Roger of Middleboro, Colleen Lawrence of West Bridgewater, and Linda Joy and husband Michael of East Bridgewater. He is also survived by his uncle, John Kelly of Duxbury, his aunt, Mary Kelly of Rockland, many cousins and friends, and his much loved nieces and nephews who will miss the advice and love of their dear uncle. Paul also took great joy in his grandsons, Boston and Declan Appleton of FL and his many grandnieces and grandnephews who were so drawn to him. He also leaves Darlenes children, Jillian and Timothy Corcoran of Hanover, and Meghan Flanagan of Pembroke, as well as Darlenes mother, Eleanor Mosher of Rockland with whom he shared a special bond. Time spent with Darlene on Cape Cod in Truro and in Wellfleet meant everything to Paul. He loved the seashore and diving into huge waves, no matter the season. Always the avid sports fan, he loved watching and cheering on the Patriots, Sox, Bruins, and Celtics. Never to be missed were Sunday football games on TV with his brothers, sons, and nephews. He was the originator of the Currie "bear hug" and loved family beach parties. He took so much pleasure in the simple things life offers: a sunset, a really good chicken parm dinner or peanut butter cookie, a toss with the football, a walk on the beach, or just hanging out with his kids. If one tried to define goodness, Paul exemplified this quality, as anyone who knew Paul would emphatically agree. He possessed a unique ability to make others feel special, important, and welcome. He was a fierce protector of family, friends, or anyone who needed protecting, and yet his gentle nature and kind spirit were legendary among those close to him. Pauls genuine personality endured through- out his illness, and this inspired all who loved him to also remain "CurrieStrong". Pauls family is forever indebted to Darlene whose deep love and tireless devotion to Paul sustained him during these difficult months. Their love story is indeed a great one. In lieu of flowers, donations in Pauls memory may be made to the Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or online at www.lustgarten.org. Family members would truly appreciate your help in the quest to defeat this dreaded disease. A family graveside ceremony will be held upon cremation and a memorial celebration of Pauls life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Homes, 45 E Water Street, Rockland, MA 02370. To sign Paul's online guestbook, please visit SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 21, 2020