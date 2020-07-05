Paul Michael Lee, 61, of Middleboro, formerly of Avon and Brockton, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Paul is survived by his daughter, Keri Lee-Clancy and her husband Matthew Clancy; son, Chris Lee; son, Ryan Lee and his fiance Karen Staple; granddaughter, Charlotte Clancy, grandsons, Declan and Cole Clancy; sisters, Ellen Perrotta, Debra Flanigan (and husband Michael), Mary Raynard (and husband Rick), and Laurie Regan (and husband Jamie), brother Brian Lee (and his wife Valerie); sister-in-law, Carey Lee, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Joseph and Lorraine Lee, formerly of Avon, and his brother Robert Lee. Paul graduated from Avon High School, where he was on the hockey team. He had so many wonderful stories from his days playing hockey, and a few scars as well. He was a talented artist, which was inherited by his sons and grandchildren. He had the most infectious laugh and a killer Donald Duck impersonation. Above all, he loved his family. His three grandkids (his "Munchkins"), were his world. Visiting hours will be held in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman, on Wednesday, July 8, from 4-7 p.m. A service will be held on Thursday, July 9, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N Main St., #104, Natick, MA 01760. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com
