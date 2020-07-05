1/1
Paul M. Lee
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Michael Lee, 61, of Middleboro, formerly of Avon and Brockton, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. Paul is survived by his daughter, Keri Lee-Clancy and her husband Matthew Clancy; son, Chris Lee; son, Ryan Lee and his fiance Karen Staple; granddaughter, Charlotte Clancy, grandsons, Declan and Cole Clancy; sisters, Ellen Perrotta, Debra Flanigan (and husband Michael), Mary Raynard (and husband Rick), and Laurie Regan (and husband Jamie), brother Brian Lee (and his wife Valerie); sister-in-law, Carey Lee, and many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his loving parents, Joseph and Lorraine Lee, formerly of Avon, and his brother Robert Lee. Paul graduated from Avon High School, where he was on the hockey team. He had so many wonderful stories from his days playing hockey, and a few scars as well. He was a talented artist, which was inherited by his sons and grandchildren. He had the most infectious laugh and a killer Donald Duck impersonation. Above all, he loved his family. His three grandkids (his "Munchkins"), were his world. Visiting hours will be held in the MacKinnon Funeral Home, 760 Washington St., Whitman, on Wednesday, July 8, from 4-7 p.m. A service will be held on Thursday, July 9, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul's memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 220 N Main St., #104, Natick, MA 01760. For directions or to send a condolence, visit www.mackinnonfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MacKinnon Funeral Home, Inc.
760 Washington Street
Whitman, MA 02382
781-447-4141
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved