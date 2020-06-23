Paul R. Delahanty, 65, of Hartford, Conn., passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Born on July 2, 1954, in Boston, he was a son of the late John A. Delahanty and Winifred M. (Catino) Delahanty. Paul was a graduate of Brockton High School and later received his bachelor's degree in Education from Bemidji State University in Minnesota. He taught Math, at the middle school level, in Bemidji, Minn., and later in Colchester, Conn. He is survived by his siblings, Dennis J. Delahanty, Barbara Lee and her husband Gregory, Brian J. Delahanty and his wife Constance, and Mark A. Delahanty; his niece, 3 nephews, 1 great-niece and 2 great-nephews. He was the brother of the late John Delahanty and Maura Delahanty. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, Mass., on Saturday, June 27, for visiting hours with phase 2 Covid-19 restrictions from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Interment will be held privately in the Melrose Cemetery, Brockton, Mass. For online guest book and directions, visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com. Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason 508-697-4332
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 23, 2020.