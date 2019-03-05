|
Paul R. Ross, age 79, of Brockton, died March 2, 2019, at Good Samaritan Medical Center. Paul was the loving husband of Jeanne (Cormier) Ross for 38 years. Born in Berlin, N.H., May 31, 1939, he was the son of the late Philemon and Lena (St. Cyr) Ross. Paul was a 1957 graduate of Notre Dame High School and played on the school's hockey team from 1954-1957. The team won the New England Championships in 1957. Following high school, he enlisted in the Army and served for two years. When he returned home to Berlin, he became a member of the local hockey team known as The Berlin Maroons. During these early years he was well known for playing music with his father, brother and many others entertaining many friends and family. Paul had been employed at Converse Shoe Factory and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. A car accident in July 1969 would change his life forever. A spinal injury as a result of the accident left him paralyzed as a quadriplegic. Upon his return home, he continued to enjoy fishing, hunting and driving with adaptive equipment. Paul served different roles in the Androscoggin Valley Fish & Game Club and received the Sportsman of the Year award in 1980. He was involved with the Knights of Columbus, Boy Scouts, and was an MC at many weddings and functions. In 1975 Paul moved to Brockton and became a resident of the of the Veteran's Administration Medical Center. He continued to enjoy many adaptive sports which included swimming, bowling, archery, gardening and deep sea fishing. Paul is also survived by his children, Joanne Ross and Michael Ross both of Berlin, N.H., Steven Ross of Colebrook, N.H., and David Ross of Milan, N.H.; stepchildren, Terry Davis of Whitman and Lisa Sousa and Steven Davis both of Taunton. He was the grandfather of Trevor Dube, Alicia Davis, Alexis Davis, Bryan Bjorklund and Keith Sproul; brother of Ida Laberge and her husband Roger of Berlin and the late Arthur Ross and brother-in-law of Marielle Ross. Paul is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Thursday, March 7, from 2-4 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 4 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 5, 2019