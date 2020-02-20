|
Paul W. Whittaker, age 75, of New Bedford, died February 18, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Born, raised and educated in Brockton, Paul was the son of the late Clifton I. and Alta (Hathaway) Whittaker. P aul was employed by Avon Sole Company and retired from FB Washburn Candy Corporation after 32 years. He enjoyed bike riding, fishing, bowling and model cars. Paul was the brother of Mildred C. Germinario of Florida, Beverly J. Perry of Brockton, Kathleen L. Mueda of New Bedford and the late C. Edward Whittaker, Ruth I. Taylor and Charlotte M. LaValley. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Friday, February 21, 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Colebrook Cemetery, Whitman. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020