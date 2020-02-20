Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0742
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
138 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Whittaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul W. Whittaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul W. Whittaker Obituary
Paul W. Whittaker, age 75, of New Bedford, died February 18, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital. Born, raised and educated in Brockton, Paul was the son of the late Clifton I. and Alta (Hathaway) Whittaker. P aul was employed by Avon Sole Company and retired from FB Washburn Candy Corporation after 32 years. He enjoyed bike riding, fishing, bowling and model cars. Paul was the brother of Mildred C. Germinario of Florida, Beverly J. Perry of Brockton, Kathleen L. Mueda of New Bedford and the late C. Edward Whittaker, Ruth I. Taylor and Charlotte M. LaValley. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great great-nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held in the Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton, Friday, February 21, 4-7 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Saturday at 10 a.m., followed by burial in Colebrook Cemetery, Whitman. For condolences and directions, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conley Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -