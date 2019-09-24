Home

Paula Murphy


1947 - 2019
Paula Murphy Obituary
Paula Murphy of Whitman, passed away Monday September 16, 2019, after a long illness, at the age of 71. She was the loving wife of Daniel; and mother of their five children, Timothy, Daniel, Peter, Roy, and Catherine. The Murphy family would like you to join them to celebrate Paula's life, on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. in the Emerald Hall, 30 Central St., Abington. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Paula's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visit . Arrangements provided by Memorial Cremation Services, (Riendeau-Mulvey Funeral Home), Taunton. For full obituary information, directions or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.memorialcremation.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 24, 2019
