Paula Walker, 76, passed away on March 6, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas Walker. Paula leaves behind her sister, Teresa Vacchino; her nieces, Lynn Saladin and Katie McElderry of Denver, Colo. She was the mother of Bonnie Gerad of Boston; sister-in-law of Judy (Walker) and Steve Vinal of Halifax and Jimmy and Judy Walker of Hanson. Also survived by nephews, Steve Vinal of California, Mike and Christine Vinal of Duxbury, Wendy Vinal of Middleboro, Brian Walker of Franklin and Mark Walker of Hanson; and several great-nieces and nephews that loved her very much. Paula was an avid reader and loved the Halifax Library. She also loved the New England Patriots and horses. Paula worked in newspaper industries for most of her life and retired at her job at the Halifax Library. She was loved by all who had the pleasure of knowing her, especially for her sweet, caring, generous, smiling ways. She will be missed by all. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Halifax at 9 a.m. Interment will directly follow at the Central Cemetery, Halifax. For online condolences or floral arrangements, please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Mar. 12, 2019