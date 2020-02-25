|
|
Paulette M. (Perry) Weir "Garmie" of West Bridgewater, and it is with great sadness that the family announces her unexpected passing on Friday, February 21, 2020 at the age of 74. She was born on December 22, 1945 to the late Elsie M. (Gustafson) and Lester Perry. Paulette was raised and educated in West Bridgewater and spent a good portion of her life in Easton. She later moved back to West Bridgewater where she has been a committed and longtime resident ever since. Paulette worked for Motorola Corporation in Mansfield until she later became a Medical Secretary for Sullivan Orthopedic Associates and McNeil Orthopedics. In her spare time, she loved cooking and playing Keno at the Boston Tavern in West Bridgewater. She always enjoyed a good book and made beautiful quilts. Paulette loved spending time with her family and most of all loved the time she spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Paulette will forever be remembered by her loving Daughters; Kimberly A. Hebard of Norton; Melissa L. Baker of Stoughton; and Lisa M. Macomber and husband Christopher of Lakeville. She is also survived by her five wonderful grandchildren: Paul Hebard and wife Jennifer; Kyle Hebard; Lauryn Macomber; and Eric and Bryan Baker. She was also the great-grandmother of Alexis and Caitlyn Hebard. Paulette will be greatly missed by any and all the lives she touched. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, February 27, from 4 - 7 p.m. in the Southeast Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 93 Center St., North Easton, MA 02356. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in Paulette's name to the , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016 or by visiting lung.org. For directions, to view updates on the day of burial, to leave an online condolence, please visit website: www.southeastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Feb. 25, 2020