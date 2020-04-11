|
|
Pauline Elizabeth (Torrey) Whitney of Plymouth, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on April 5, 2020, at the age of ninety-two. She was the beloved wife of seventy years to Clarence A. Whitney Jr. She was the loving mother of Larry Whitney (deceased) of Rhode Island, Janice Meehan and her husband Bob of Whitman, Ron Whitney and his wife Gayle of East Bridgewater, Ed Whitney and his wife Beverly of Halifax, Dana Whitney and his wife Heather of North Attleboro. She was the cherished grandmother and great-grandmother to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Pauline was the sister of the late Mary LeFrancois, Ginny Hamm, and Elenore Fuller. Pauline was born October 4, 1927, in Wellesley to Abbott and Florence (Merrigan) Torrey. She grew up in Allston and graduated from Brighton High School. After high school, Pauline worked for John Hancock Insurance and shortly thereafter, married her high school sweetheart, Clarence and moved to South Weymouth. In 1968 Pauline and Clarence purchased Kings Castle Land Amusement Park in Whitman and moved their family to a home on the property. Together with their five children they ran the park until their retirement in 1991, when they moved to Marco Island, FL. While living in Marco Island, Pauline and Clarence enjoyed, golfing, tennis, swimming and spending time with family and friends. In 2005 they moved back to Massachusetts and chose to reside at Great Island in the Pinehills. Pauline will be remembered by all who knew her for her kindness, laughter and loving nature. She was a positive person with a big heart and will be dearly missed. The services will be private and she will be interred in the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. The family is planning a celebration of life luncheon in the South Shore area for June or July when current restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Pauline's memory to -Boston, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home in Plymouth. For more information or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2020