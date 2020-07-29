Pauline M. (Beaulieu) Harris, 76, of Bridgewater, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton after a period of failing health. She was the wife of Ronald W. Harris for 51 years. Born May 28, 1944, in Central Falls, RI, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Beaulieu and Bertha (Tanguay) Beaulieu. Pauline was a graduate of Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School, Class of 1962. She was an office worker most of her life. Pauline enjoyed vacationing around the country with Ron, especially spending summers on the Cape in Yarmouth. In her earlier years, she enjoyed horseback riding. Some of her other interests included reading novels, jigsaw puzzles, and she was an avid New England Patriots fan. Her most cherished times were holiday family meals, and Sundays when the family would gather for a weekly dessert. She is survived by her husband, Ronald W. Harris; her children, Michael Harris and his wife Kristen, Marc Harris and his wife Sarah, and Mason Harris; her grandchildren, Samantha, Joshua, Grace, Kasey, Blake and Brody Harris. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and her dog Emma. All are cordially invited to the Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 98 Bedford St., Bridgewater, on Monday, August 3, for a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in the Pine Hill Cemetery, West Bridgewater. Visiting hours will be held on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made be made to the ASPCA, https://secure.aspca.org/donate/memorial?ms=wb_lpf_waystogive-teaser&initialms=wb_lpf_waystogive-teaser&pcode=WEBMEMORY
