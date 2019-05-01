Home

Pauline Pappas Obituary
Pauline (Nanos) Pappas, 93, of Brockton died at Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She is survived by her daughters, Ioanna (Ona) Calogrias and her husband Tony, Roxanne Pappas Salvatore and her husband Daniel; granddaughters, Alessandra Kariotis, Diana and Stephanie Calogrias; and her sister, Barbara Kanellopoulos. Funeral from the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St. (Rte. 123), Brockton, on Friday at 10 a.m. followed by a funeral service in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Melrose Cemetery, Brockton. Calling hours Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton, MA 02301. For directions and complete obituary, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on May 1, 2019
