Pearl A. Gaudette, 91, of Taunton, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family. Pearl was born in Brockton, October 4, 1928, to Oscar and Leontine Anderson. She graduated from Brockton High School, Class of 1946. She married Leon F. Gaudette Sr. in June of 1949. They shared 70 wonderful years of marriage, and had six children. They traveled extensively during his 26 year military career, eventually settling in Brockton. Pearl worked as a teacher's aide for the Brockton School system before retiring to Melbourne, Fla., where they lived for 30 years before returning to Massachusetts and settling in Taunton to be closer to their children. Pearl was a devoted wife and mother who loved travelling, spending time with family and friends, entertaining, reading, bowling, and dancing. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church of Brockton. She is survived by her husband; her children, Linda Tillgren and her husband Edward of Berkley, Joan Horner of Littleton, N.H., Karen Cullens and her husband Leighton of South Sutton, N.H., Brenda Sweeney and her husband Dennis of Canton, Leon Fred Gaudette Jr. and his wife Jeanne of Wareham, and Michelle Gaudette and her partner Christopher Medeiros of Taunton; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Phyllis Dale and her husband Fred of Melbourne, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her sisters, Grace Menna and her husband John of Taunton, Evelyne Prescott and her husband Harold of Melbourne, Fla., Ruth Zeoli and her husband Mario of Calif.; her son-in-law, Richard T. Organ of Brockton; and her granddaughter, Melissa Gaudette of Wareham. Visitation will will be held at the Dahlborg-MacNeven Funeral Home, 280 Bedford Street, Lakeville, on Saturday, August 31, from 9 to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. The family would like to invite family and friends to join them at the Fireside Grill, 30 Bedford Street, Middleboro, at 12 p.m. for a celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the CMT Association at www.cmtausa.org or mailed to P.O. Box 105, Glenolden, PA 19036. For directions or to send a condolence to the family, please visit www.d-mfh.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Aug. 25, 2019