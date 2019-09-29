Home

Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
3:30 PM
Perry J. Sylvester Jr.


1938 - 2019
Perry J. Sylvester, Jr., 81, of Brockton, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home. He is survived by his wife, Margaret C. (King) Sylvester; his children, Perry J. Sylvester, III., Brian M. Sylvester and Tracey A. Smith. Calling hours will be held in the Russell & Pica Funeral Home, 165 Belmont St., Brockton, on Wednesday from 1 - 3:30 p.m. followed by a brief funeral service at 3:30 p.m. For full obituary, please visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Sept. 29, 2019
