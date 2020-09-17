Peter A. Del Sette Jr., 56, died September 12, 2020, unexpectedly from injuries sustained from a bicycle accident. He was the loving partner of Louise Waitkus. Born in Winthrop, to Peter A. Sr. and Mary (Sarro) Del Sette, he was a graduate of Salem State College, class of 1989. Peter was an Operations Manager and Senior Project Manager at Axiom Partners Environmental Engineers for twenty years. He loved riding his bicycle, hiking in the woods with his beloved dog Scarlett and spending time with family and friends. Peter was always up for a good political discussion or debate. He was proudly known as "Grumpy" to his two grandchildren. Peter is survived by a brother, Marc Del Sette and his partner Deborah of CO; two sisters, Elena Chando and her husband Steve of VA, Lynore Del Sette of Whitman; his step-daughter, Jennifer Waitkus and her children Fisher and Ella of Gloucester, Katie Lingren and her wife Polly and their daughter Olivia of Edgartown, Robert Lingren and his wife Betsy and their children, Robert, Thomas and Samantha of Beverly. He was predeceased by his sister, Denise Marie Del Sette. His funeral service will be livestreamed at www.campbellfuneral.com
on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. Contributions may be made in his name to the Massachusetts Bicycling Coalition (massbike.org
) to help promote bicycling safety awareness. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com
.