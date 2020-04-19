|
Peter A. McMahon, age 78, of Brockton, formerly of Winter Park, FL, and Marblehead, died peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at St. Joseph Manor. Peter was born and raised in Brockton, son of the late Frederick and Rita (Cruise) McMahon. He was a graduate of Brockton High School, class of 1959. In 1960 Peter began a career at Sears Roebuck that would span more than three decades. To those who knew him, he was larger than life. He enjoyed travelling and spent time in Poland and Russia working with Citizens Democracy. He also enjoyed building restaurants and bars, and the company of his crew in Nahant, Lynn and Revere. Peter is survived by two sons, Timothy B. McMahon of Orlando, FL and Kevin P. McMahon and his wife Mariya Thunman of Middletown, RI and his adored grandchildren, Molly McMahon of Stockholm, Sweden and Oliver and Elias McMahon of Middletown, RI. Peter was the brother of Mary Baker of West Bridgewater, Rita Lyman and her husband Alton of Brockton, Patricia McMahon-Currie and her fiance Ronald Poliseno of Brockton, and the late John, Paul, James, Frederick and Joseph McMahon and Ann O'Brien. He was the brother-in-law of Gloria McMahon of Plymouth, Judy McMahon of Brockton, and Catherine McMahon of West Bridgewater. Peter is also survived by his former wives, Sheila Bowman Graff of Orlando, FL and Joanne Christopher McMahon of Winter Park, FL., and many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Peter's life will be held at a later date, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. In the meantime, be safe and be well. For online condolences, visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at Conley Funeral & Cremation Service.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 19, 2020