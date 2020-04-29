|
Peter Costas, 58, of Brockton, died peacefully on April 26, 2020 at St. Anne's Hospital, Fall River. Peter was the son of George and Ruth (Olson) Costas; brother of George Thomas Costas and his wife Anne Marie of Kingston; uncle of Jessica Costas; nephew of Helen Costas and Teddy Costas; and a cousin of many. Peter was born in Oceanside, California in 1961 and lived in many states, as his father was in the U.S. Marine Corps. Peter attended Brockton Public School's special education programs, graduating from Brockton High School. In recent years, he lived in four group homes under the auspices of SRS. He leaves behind many friends from schools he attended and group homes he resided in. His trademark was his "ever loving smile", despite his many disabilities. His family is most grateful for the outstanding care he received from the staff at his group homes. Private family funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greek Orthodox Annunciation Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton, MA 02301 or S.R.S. Parents Association, 152 Campanelli Dr., Middleboro, MA 02346. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Enterprise on Apr. 29, 2020