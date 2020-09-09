1/
Peter E. Barrows
Peter E. Barrows of Harwich Port, formerly of Canton, Sharon, and Stoughton, passed away at his home September 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Cindy L. (Hummel) Barrows. Father of Glenn Ann (Barrows) Geiler and her husband Bryan of Marshfield and Joelle E. (Barrows) O'Rourke and her husband Patrick of South Yarmouth. Brother of Michael J. Barrows of Newton and Susan (Barrows) Smith of South Easton. Visiting hours will be held at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., in Canton, on Friday, September 11, from 4-8 p.m. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, only 25 guests will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. A private service for the family will be held on Saturday, September 12, with burial to follow at Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. For complete obituary and guest book, please visit www.dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
SEP
12
Service
Funeral services provided by
Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home
455 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-0811
