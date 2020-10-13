1/
Peter G. Kyer
Peter G. Kyer of Randolph passed away on October 10, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Peter was born in Boston to the late Francis and Mary (Sullivan) Kyer of Randolph. Peter was the brother of Kathleen Kyer of Bridgewater, Gerard Kyer of Brockton, and Robert Kyer of Weymouth. Peter was a long-time employee of the Brockton Post Office. Peter was a proud Vietnam War Veteran and was a long-time member of the Frank M. Noyes VFW Post 8892 in Avon serving in various roles throughout his time there including the position of Commander. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28), Randolph on Thursday, October 15th at 9:45am followed by a funeral mass at St. Michaels Church in Avon at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday, October 14th from 6-8pm. Interment St. Michaels Cemetery, Avon. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place. Late US Army Veteran. For online guestbook and directions, visit www. thehurleyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Enterprise on Oct. 13, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hurley Funeral Home
134 So. Main St. (Rt. 28)
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-2074
