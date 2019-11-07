|
|
Peter Gilmartin passed away unexpectedly at home on November 5, 2019. He was the son of Carol and the late George Gilmartin. He is survived by his daughter, Alicia; and four sisters and their families, Sharon and Bob Doherty, Micki and Tom Hardiman, Lynne Greene and John Greene and Kathie Cole and Al Beane. He had ten nephews and nieces that he adored, and so many others including aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that will always miss him. His dog Chelsea was always by his side. His services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., with a service beginning at 4 p.m. at the Cartmell Life Celebration Funeral Home, 150 Court Street, Plymouth. Jeans and t-shirts in honor of Pete who wouldn't come if he had to dress up.
Published in The Enterprise on Nov. 7, 2019