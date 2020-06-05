Peter J. Spagna Sr., lifelong resident of Avon, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 83. Peter was born and raised in Avon. He proudly served his community as a Police Officer for the Avon Police Department for over 25 years. Peter had a great passion for life; he was an avid golfer; he enjoyed tending to his garden; he loved watching the Patriots and the Red Sox. Most of all, Peter cherished the time he spent with his close-knit family and his cat, Ellie. Family game nights were a staple with lots of laughter. You could stop by his house at any time and he would whip up a spaghetti dinner. You were always welcomed and greeted with the biggest smile. Loving father of Joanne (Spagna) Kirk and late husband George of Avon, Janet (Spagna) Gallagher of Colorado, Jackie (Spagna) Signori and husband Danny of South Easton, Peter Spagna Jr. and partner Manuel of Florida, and Joey Spagna and wife Cindy of Raynham. Dear son of Rocco and Ann (Gregory) Spagna. Brother of Mildred Woodworth and the late: Frank Spagna, Gracie Schmitt, Lorraine Leonard, Rose Marie MacPherson, Rocco Spagna, William Spagna, Paul Spagna, and Mary Sampson. Adoring grandfather, "Grampy", to Tara (Gallagher) Wise and husband Dusty of Colorado, Joshua Spagna of Avon, Kyle and Kurt Ruta of Falmouth, Cori and Emily Spagna of Raynham, and Danielle Signori of South Easton. Peter is also survived by three great grandchildren, Lander, Zane and Hunter, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Peter's family will honor and remember his life with a private graveside committal service at Saint Michael's Cemetery in Avon. A memorial Mass in celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Saint Judes Children Hospital or the American Heart Association. Arrangements under the direction of Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., Randolph. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 5, 2020.