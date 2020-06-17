Peter Karavites
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Karavites, 88, of Qunicy, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center in Milton. He was the husband of the late Christine S. (Chonis) Karavites and father of Kalliope Micalizzi and Themistocles Karavites. Calling hours on Thursday, June 18, from 9 -10 a.m. in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. For full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russell & Pica Funeral Home
165 Belmont St
Brockton, MA 02301
(508) 586-0254
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved