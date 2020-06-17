Peter Karavites, 88, of Qunicy, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the Seasons Hospice Inpatient Center in Milton. He was the husband of the late Christine S. (Chonis) Karavites and father of Kalliope Micalizzi and Themistocles Karavites. Calling hours on Thursday, June 18, from 9 -10 a.m. in the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 457 Oak St., Brockton followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. For full obituary and online guestbook, visit www.Russellpicafuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Russell & Pica Funeral Home, Brockton.
Published in The Enterprise on Jun. 17, 2020.